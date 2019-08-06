Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,049 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $135,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,793 shares of company stock valued at $67,585,618. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $184.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,714,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

