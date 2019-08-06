Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €28.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.20 ($28.14).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

