Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading Down 12.5%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) shares dropped 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 266,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 253,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

