Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Holdings Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. 29,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,358. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

