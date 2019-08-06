Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

NYSE SIX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 808,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,033. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $38,458,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 183.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 283,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,698,000 after acquiring an additional 275,896 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 761,921.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 175,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 201.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 226,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 151,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

