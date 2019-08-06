Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) EVP Sells $88,110.00 in Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $88,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,419.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Skyline stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 750,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,822. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Skyline in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline by 39.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Skyline in the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Skyline by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

