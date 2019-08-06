SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

SKYW traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 152,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.59. SkyWest has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 7,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $437,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,818,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,780,783.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,634 shares of company stock worth $7,138,383. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

