Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,179 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 76,179 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 3.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $79,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 184,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 296,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 78,025 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,189. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

