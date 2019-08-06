Smead Capital Management Inc. Takes $38.43 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 966,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,425,000. Schlumberger accounts for 1.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schlumberger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Schlumberger by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 237,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,608,000 after buying an additional 152,088 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,604,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $67.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

