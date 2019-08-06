Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. 6,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

