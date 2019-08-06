Snc-Lavalin Group’s (SNCAF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNCAF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

