Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Down 11.7%

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) fell 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.41, 2,305,197 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 851,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sogou in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sogou in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sogou has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

