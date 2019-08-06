Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.8–0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.03 million.Sohu.com also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.80-0.55) EPS.

SOHU stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 20,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,321. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SOHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

