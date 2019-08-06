Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Issues Earnings Results

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, Morningstar.com reports. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.38 million.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,082. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $858.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 491,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.