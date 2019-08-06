Solaris (XLR) Market Capitalization Tops $778,972.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00003940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Kucoin. In the last week, Solaris has traded 110.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a market capitalization of $778,972.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000247 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,707,080 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Kucoin, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

