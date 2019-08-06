Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. 232,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,568,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $303.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

