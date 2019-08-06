SouthGobi Resources (SGQRF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGQRF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13. SouthGobi Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

