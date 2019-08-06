S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 220.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 59.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 45.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.40. 429,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.72. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $262.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

