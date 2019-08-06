SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stock Holdings Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

RWR opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.54. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $103.51.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

