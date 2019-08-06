SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 15.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $27,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $411,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.59. 6,845,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,255. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $138.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

