SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

