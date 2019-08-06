SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,228,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.58. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

