SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Holdings Boosted by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,443 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF accounts for 7.0% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned 1.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF worth $14,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $64.69. 1,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

