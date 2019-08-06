Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Cut to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,318.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.