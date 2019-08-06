Sprouts (SPRTS) Hits One Day Volume of $433.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Sprouts has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $503,552.00 and approximately $433.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sprouts coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sprouts alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sprouts Coin Profile

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,718,255,111,555 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sprouts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sprouts and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.