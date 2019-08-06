SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.485-1.515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.SPX Flow also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.