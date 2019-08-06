Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zoetis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,969.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $7.57 on Tuesday, reaching $120.14. 1,314,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,237. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

