Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys 278 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,851,000 after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,119 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

NYSE:WST traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

