Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Exelon by 507.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,943 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Exelon by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 27,802 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 3.2% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Exelon by 9.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,741 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 380,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

