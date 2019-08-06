Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,452.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,354,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,439,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,772,000 after buying an additional 683,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $162.38. 42,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,630. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

