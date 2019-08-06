Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $162,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 578,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 227,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 939,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,563. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

