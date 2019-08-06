Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,659,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dominion Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,783. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $79.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

