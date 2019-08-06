Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,714.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 73,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,065. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.