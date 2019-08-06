SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 167.9% against the dollar. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $337,217.00 and approximately $361.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.01300753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00099556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000458 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.