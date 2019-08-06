St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 810 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 7,165,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,354,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

