Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 489 ($6.39) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price (up from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Standard Chartered to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 711.46 ($9.30).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 638.40 ($8.34) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.51. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 706.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford bought 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £166,618.03 ($217,715.97).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

