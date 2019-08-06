Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 639.60 ($8.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.57. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 706.61.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford acquired 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £166,618.03 ($217,715.97).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 489 ($6.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.46 ($9.30).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.