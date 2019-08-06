Stans Energy (CVE:HRE) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Stans Energy Co. (CVE:HRE) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 30,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 99,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $16.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Stans Energy (CVE:HRE)

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

