Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBLK opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $784.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.83. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

