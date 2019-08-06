Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $947,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. 4,104,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652,467. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.