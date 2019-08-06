State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $305,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $271,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 9.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 389,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,213. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $1,078,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 22,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $1,366,585.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,634 shares of company stock valued at $7,138,383. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.