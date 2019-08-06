State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.34 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 284,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. 4,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,014. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

