State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.39 Million Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Popular by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Popular by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Popular by 1,962.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 41,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,758,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Popular by 85.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,466. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

