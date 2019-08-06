State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $44.36 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,381,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,142.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

