State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $28.22 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $142.73. 4,879,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $986,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $1,445,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,217 shares of company stock valued at $52,153,280. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

