State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $39.63 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned approximately 0.12% of Iqvia worth $39,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth about $4,349,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 96.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 13.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.50. 419,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

