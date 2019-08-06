State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $30,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 447,885 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 158,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

GPMT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, insider Stephen Alpart sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $59,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $30,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $133,859. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

