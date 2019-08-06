State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420,800 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 1,875,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,686,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

