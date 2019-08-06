State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 21,300 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total transaction of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,508.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,284 shares of company stock valued at $48,312,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,526. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $140.40 and a 12 month high of $218.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

