State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 217,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 217,200 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Comcast were worth $81,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,410,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nomura raised their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

